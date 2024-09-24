U of Sask pride sidewalk vandalized with ‘execute sodomites’

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after a Pride sidewalk at the University of Saskatchewan was vandalized.Last week, the sidewalk was spray painted with the message "execute sodomites." The Hate Crimes Unit is asking the public to come forward with any information about the incident. The SPS told the Western Standard that "we did receive a report consistent with what you have provided and the SPS Hate Crimes Unit was assigned to the investigation. At this time, there are no further avenues to proceed with investigation and we would ask anyone with information that may assist to contact police at 306-975-8300 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477."The University of Saskatchewan told the Western Standard they are “aware of this recent vandalism on campus. It was promptly removed and reported to the Saskatoon Police Service. While we acknowledge, accept and welcome diverse opinions and choices, we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate speech on our campuses and will pursue disciplinary measures against anyone who is found to have engaged in such behaviours. As this matter is with the Saskatoon Police Service, we will offer no further comment at this time.” This incident is not the first time a Pride sidewalk has been targeted. In 2020, a person was charged for spray painting "The hope for a sodomite is..." on a university Pride sidewalk..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.