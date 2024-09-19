Saskatoon teen who set classmate on fire faces new charge

A 14-year-old girl accused of setting a classmate on fire at a Saskatoon high school now faces an additional criminal charge.The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with unlawfully causing bodily harm. This charge is in addition to her earlier charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson.The alleged attack happened on September 5 at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon. Witnesses say a girl poured a flammable liquid on another girl and then lit her on fire in a hallway..Saskatoon high school student set on fire by 14-year-old classmate.The 15-year-old victim suffered severe burns and was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital for treatment. Her family says she has a long recovery ahead.Crown Prosecutor Ainsley Furlonger said a teacher who tried to put out the flames was also injured and the new charge is related to the teacher's injuries.The accused teen was not in court for her third appearance on Wednesday. She is currently in custody and the court waived her attendance.The accused is set to appear in court again on September 26.A publication ban is in effect, protecting the identities of both the victim and the injured teacher.Local officials are reviewing security measures at the high school.Support services are being offered to students and staff affected by the incident. School counsellors are available to help the community cope with the traumatic event..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.