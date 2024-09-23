Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil new indigenous-designed logo

The Saskatchewan Roughriders team has a new logo designed by an indigenous artist, the team announced on Monday.Chris Chipak from Red Pheasant Cree Nation created the design. It will be used in the stadium, on TV, and the players helmets during a game on September 28."My goal has always been to have my work leave a story, even when art can't be seen the stories carry on. My focus on this piece was to promote the importance of the land and the beauty of the prairies," said Chipak."I hope as this logo is revealed it provides healing, hope and inclusion to all. I wanted this to be a timeless logo that heals us from the past, make us feel in the present, and gives us hope for a better future."The logo has many parts with a "deep cultural meaning." There is a buffalo to show respect for the land. The sun represents how everything is connected. A ribbon-like design honours the province's skies and traditional ribbon skirts. Eight circles stand for Saskatchewan's native berries. Two feathers show respect for Two-Spirit people."As a team, we are profoundly honoured to showcase this beautiful logo created by local indigenous artist Chris Chipak," said Craig Reynolds, President and CEO of the Roughriders. "Each element of the logo is steeped with deep meaning, and we hope Rider Nation will not only wear it with the same pride as our football team, but take a moment to reflect on Truth and Reconciliation and our connection to each other."Fans can buy items with the new logo at The Rider Store this week.Players will wear orange warm-up jerseys with the team name in Cree writing, which will be raffled off to raise money for indigenous programs.The September 28 game will celebrate indigenous culture with special events before and during the game.The new logo and other efforts are part of the Roughrider's work towards reconciliation with indigenous peoples in Canada..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.