Saskatchewan opens North America’s first rare earth metals facility

Saskatchewan has become the first place in North America to produce rare earth metals on a commercial scale. The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) announced its new Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon started making rare earth metals earlier than expected in the summer.Rare earth metals are used for many modern technologies, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, and smartphones. Until now, North America relied on other countries for these metals.The SRC's new facility can produce 10 tonnes of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) metals each month. These metals are over 99.5% pure and the facility plans to increase production to 40 tonnes per month by the end of December."Our government is proud to support SRC's Rare Earth Processing Facility, making Saskatchewan the first and only jurisdiction in North America to produce these rare earth metals, further establishing a rare earth technological hub here in the province," said Premier Scott Moe. "This represents a significant opportunity for Saskatchewan to be a world leader in the area of critical mineral development by establishing a secure and sustainable rare earth supply chain."The project received significant financial support from the provincial and federal governments. Since 2020, Saskatchewan spent $71 million, while the Canadian government spent $30 million.This government funding has helped SRC build a facility that can handle the entire process, from minerals to finished metals, in one location.The facility uses new technology created by SRC. This technology automates the process of smelting metal, making it more efficient.In July 2024, SRC made deals with companies from other countries. These companies will send rare earth oxides to Saskatchewan, which SRC will turn into metals. "SRC's Rare Earth Processing Facility is utilizing advanced technology and expertise to build a strong, sustainable rare earth supply chain for Canada and our allies," said Jeremy Harrison, the minister responsible for SRC. "The in-house technology developed by SRC means it is now the only facility in North America producing metals at a commercial scale. This will further advance Saskatchewan's global reputation as a secure supplier of rare earths that the world needs. Production of these metals is important for preserving our national security and growing our provincial economy for decades to come."When the facility is fully operational in early 2025, it will produce about 400 tonnes of NdPr metals each year, which is enough to power 500,000 electric vehicles."Since 2020, SRC has aimed to become a global leader in rare earth processing technology, and today, we have proven an industry model for future rare earth initiatives and supply chain development," said Mike Crabtree, President and CEO of SRC. "This achievement is the result of more than 15 years of research and development and now commercialization in rare earths led by world-class experts in rare earth extraction and processing technology."