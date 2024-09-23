Saskatchewan court starts two-day hearing on Parents Bill of Rights

Saskatchewan's top court will begin a two-day hearing Monday on the province's controversial Parents Bill of Rights law. The case is between Premier Scott Moe's government and sexual minority groups.The Parents Bill of Rights was passed in October 2023 after sex cards supplied by Planned Parenthood were found in a Lumsden High School class presentation.The law requires parental consent before schools can use different names or pronouns for students under 16 and only approved sexual health resources are allowed in classrooms taught by teachers only. No third parties, such as Planned Parenthood, are allowed in Saskatchewan classrooms.Court of King's Bench Justice Michael Megaw made two key rulings in February. First, Megaw said the University of Regina Pride (UR Pride) could challenge the law's fairness. Second, he allowed UR Pride to change its legal action to target the new law instead of the earlier policy..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school under fire for lesbian sex pamphlet promoting sado masochism, fisting.Planned Parenthood ‘sex cards’ at Sask school sparks parents' outrage.The province is appealing both decisions. It wants the challenge thrown out and the changes to UR Pride's case rejected.The government used the notwithstanding clause when passing the law.The notwithstanding clause allows the government to override parts of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.Megaw said UR Pride could still argue that the law is cruel and unusual treatment, which the Charter protects against.Egale Canada, representing UR Pride, said the case will look at what courts should do when governments violate people's rights."The government of Saskatchewan is taking the position that once it uses the notwithstanding clause, the court no longer has a role, and we disagree," said Bennett Jensen in a statement, Legal Director of Egale Canada.Saskatchewan's Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said the government will fight to protect parents rights, even to the Supreme Court if necessary."Notifying parents and requiring their consent before a child's name or pronouns can be changed in schools and before classroom discussions about gender identity and other sensitive subjects occur ensures the parent-child relationship is respected and paramount," said Eyre."We believe that the vast majority of Saskatchewan people want to be more involved in their child's education and believe that the parental bill of rights accomplishes that."Eleven groups will speak for or against the government's appeal.The hearing starts as debates over gender identity in schools and similar laws are discussed in other provinces..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.