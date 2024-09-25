Saskatchewan cabinet minister Jeremy Cockrill under second ethics investigation

Saskatchewan's Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill is the subject of a second active investigation by the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner.This investigation alleges he breached the Act by investing in helium companies that later received government tax breaks.Commissioner Maurice Herauf confirmed the investigation to the Saskatchewan NDP and followed a formal complaint by NDP Ethics Critic Meara Conway in late May."After the Sask Party government announced their plan to put big money into the helium industry, Cockrill bought shares in two of the biggest private sector players partnering with government," said Conway."At the time, he was a member of cabinet, with behind the scenes access to the government's Helium Action Plan and access to fellow Ministers who were rubbing shoulders with the company whether hosting them at the Legislature or joining them at International trade shows and conferences. This isn't just a clear conflict, it also points to the possibility of insider trading."According to Conway, Cockrill's March 26, 2023, ethics disclosure revealed he owned shares in Royal Helium, which were not included in his previous disclosure. Conway suggested Cockrill invested in the company while serving as a cabinet member during the government's initiatives to develop the helium industry.Royal Helium reportedly benefited from the Saskatchewan Petroleum Innovation Incentive (SPII) program, receiving approval for more than $4.2 million in royalty tax credits on July 16, 2022, shortly after Cockrill joined the cabinet.The 2024-25 Budget extended SPII for five years and increased its funding from $30 million to $100 million."As a member of cabinet, the Minister was in a position to have access to privilege and insider knowledge about these companies and about how public funding was going to benefit the companies he had invested in," said Conway. "I'm pleased the Commissioner is investigating what looks like a very serious abuse of power. It's time to put an end to the backroom deals and corruption that have defined Scott Moe and the Sask Party for years. It's time for change."Cockrill also disclosed holding shares of Helium Evolution, a company whose board includes former Sask Party Premier Brad Wall.In response to the allegations, Cockrill issued a statement."I did not participate in any government decisions regarding the helium industry nor did I have any inside information regarding the industry," said Cockrill."I am fully cooperating with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner's review and am confident that I acted appropriately.""Ever since being elected in 2020, I have been fully transparent with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner and followed all of the recommendations that he has provided to me. I continue to cooperate with the Commissioner as he does his review," said Cockrill.The NDP is calling on Cockrill to clarify when he purchased shares in the helium companies and whether he was in cabinet at the time. They also question if he recused himself from government and cabinet decisions regarding the helium industry after purchasing the stocks."It's also disappointing that Minister Cockrill has released a statement that provides no clarity as to when he in fact purchased shares in these two helium companies, whether he was in cabinet, and in the case of Royal Helium, whether it was before that company was awarded certain tax incentives," said the NDP response statement."Ms. Conway stands by comments that the timeline of events raises the possibility of Minister Cockrill using his power and access as a member of cabinet to benefit his own private financial gain. Unfortunately, only Jeremy Cockrill can confirm the timing around when he bought his shares, and so far, he has failed to do that."This is the second active investigation into Cockrill by the Ethics Commissioner. The first involves his involvement in his family business, Fortress Windows and Doors, which received approximately $180,000 in government contracts while Cockrill held part-time adviser and sales positions as a sitting government MLA. 