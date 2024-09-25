Sask political leaders react to lesbian sex pamphlet in school promoting sado masochism

The third-party sexual education pamphlet shared with students this past June that included sections on sex toys, fisting, group sex, illegal drug use, and BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism) has raised concerns amongst the Saskatchewan political parties heading into the fall election.The “Women Lovin’” pamphlet violated the Saskatchewan Parents Bill of Rights passed in October 2023..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school under fire for lesbian sex pamphlet promoting sado masochism, fisting.The Western Standard contacted Premier Scott Moe's office and received a statement from the Government of Saskatchewan."School divisions have the responsibility to ensure that resources within their schools are age and subject appropriate. In situations where materials are found to be not age or subject appropriate, it is the responsibility of the School Division to take the appropriate steps to remove the materials from the school," said the statement.Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan leader Phillip Zajac told the Western Standard, “The content of the book that was discovered in the resource area should never have been allowed on the premises. The fact that the book had been listed for destruction over a year ago and still was in circulation for grade nine and ten students to access is unthinkable and the administration that has allowed this has to be held accountable. There is no place in public education for books like this in the hands of children.”“The Buffalo Party will ensure that parents rights are protected with the kids safety the highest priority every day. We have passed policy removing SOGI and all of its components from classrooms in Saskatchewan.”Saskatchewan United Party leader Jon Hromek had a similar statement.“This wasn’t supposed to happen again. I am appalled but not surprised,” Hromek told the Western Standard.“It has only been a year and a half since the sex card incident happened in Lumsden High School. It has been a year since the Parents’ Bill of Rights was made law.”.Sask United calls for ‘parents rights’ amid sex cards scandal.“Now, at Langenburg Central School, students have once again been exposed to sexually explicit, pornographic content,” said Hromek.“Premier Scott Moe assured the people of Saskatchewan that he would act and pass this legislation to empower parents and protect children. He has failed. The Parents’ Bill of Rights is toothless legislation that does not put disciplinary powers into the hands of the province. Rather, it gives too much leeway to radical activists in our schools and school boards to push age-inappropriate content onto impressionable young children. I stand with the parents of Langenburg. I am calling for the Government of Saskatchewan to amend the Parents’ Bill of Rights so that the province has the power to discipline individuals, schools, and school boards that do not comply with the legislation’s objective. I am calling on the Good Spirit School Division to show complete transparency with parents about this incident.”“The Saskatchewan United Party will continue to fight for parental rights leading up to, during, and after the upcoming provincial election,” said Hromek.Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan leader Rose Buscholl said, “Any material such as that has to be age-appropriate and not laying around. But given the fact that some people are seniors, like grade 12 and 18 years old, or almost 18, and want to experiment and have these kinds of questions, you can't hide the information from them. They should be seeking information from an actual counsellor, not an educator.""This is information that can easily be found on the internet, so it is better that information like this is given out by counsellors, so the correct information is given. Keeping what is age appropriate in mind." 