Sask Party accused of hiding true cost of healthcare IT system

Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party government is under fire for not disclosing the total cost of a troubled healthcare computer system.The Administrative Information Management System (AIMS) was meant to improve hospital operations. Instead, it has caused problems like missed paycheques and supply shortages.The opposition Sask NDP says the government is breaking public disclosure laws by not revealing AIMS's price tag."The Sask Party could have nearly balanced the budget this year if not for the hundreds of millions poured into this failed IT project," said NDP Health Critic Vicki Mowat. "To date, the Sask Party has spent more money on this failed IT software than their health human resources action plan last year."The NDP requested information about AIMS costs on July 4. The government was supposed to respond by September 11 but has yet to respond.AIMS was originally budgeted at $80 million. In 2023, that had jumped to $240 million and the current total is unknown."This Sask Party program has been such a disaster that they are willing to break their own laws to hide the costs from Saskatchewan taxpayers," said Mowat. "If that wasn't bad enough, this failed project has made the chaos in our hospitals worse."The Sask Party calls AIMS a "success" despite its problems. Some of the major issues with AIMS are healthcare workers going unpaid for weeks, scheduling errors, and shortages of medical supplies in some hospitals.Mowat wants "the Sask Party government to be straight with the people of Saskatchewan and disclose the complete cost of their disastrous AIMS project."