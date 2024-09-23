Sask gov’t spends $10 million to help areas affected by coal plant shutdowns

Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan government is spending $10 million to help towns affected by coal plant closures. This money will go to the Estevan and Coronach areas to create new jobs and business opportunities.The Trudeau government is forcing all coal power plants to close by 2030, which will hurt towns that depend on these plants for jobs."This investment by the Government of Saskatchewan will develop a strong business environment in the communities that are most impacted by the federal government's decision to force the closure of coal power facilities by 2030," said Dustin Duncan, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation. "The funding will directly contribute to economic development and investment attraction, bringing new projects and ideas to grow local economies and keep these communities strong and vibrant."Saskatchewan is developing a plan to increase power production for the growing province. The government wants to keep skilled workers in Estevan, Coronach, and nearby areas to help with the province's plan to replace the coal power plants.This new $10 million is in addition to another $10 million the province gave in 2020 to help these areas. Coronach and Estevan will split the money equally."Today's investment shows our government's commitment to coal-reliant communities by building their capacity to rise to the significant economic challenges imposed by the federal government's decision to close coal power plants by 2030," said David Marit MLA (Wood River), Minister of Agriculture. "I am pleased to see the economic growth that has been created in the Coronach region through the 2020 investment provided by the Government of Saskatchewan, and this additional investment will further boost the positive economic trajectory of Southern Saskatchewan.""With the challenges imposed by the federal government's decision to force the shutdown of Saskatchewan's coal-fired power plants, retaining and reskilling the workforce in this sector through business opportunities in this region is crucial," said Lori Carr MLA (Estevan), Minister of Highways. "Power generation has always been an important part of Estevan's economy, and with the recent SaskPower announcement that identified two high-potential Small Modular Reactor sites in the Estevan area, our community has many new opportunities to look forward to."The government will give $5 million to South Saskatchewan Ready, a group of nine rural communities and rural municipalities in the Coronach area. Another $5 million will go to the Municipal Coal Transition Committee, which includes Estevan, the Rural Municipality of Estevan, the Rural Municipality of Coalfields, and the Town of Bienfait.These groups will work with local towns to decide how to use the government money..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.