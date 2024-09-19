Scott Moe
Scott MoeLee Harding (May 16, 2024)
Saskatchewan

Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating sinks to 45%

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Angus Reid
Scott Moe
Angus Reid Institute
Sask Party
Sask Ndp
Carla Beck
Premier Scott Moe
Saskatchewan Election
Sask Election
Approval Rating
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news