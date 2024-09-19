Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating sinks to 45%

A new poll tracking Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's approval rating showed a 15% drop since March, down to 45%.Moe's approval ratings reveal a rollercoaster of public opinion over the past six years.The survey covers March 2018 to September 2024, and Moe's approval rating started at 52% in early 2018. His popularity climbed, reaching a high of 65% in March 2019 and again in March 2020.Moe maintained strong support throughout most of 2019 and 2020, with ratings consistently above 60%. However, late 2021 saw a sharp decline, hitting a low of 43% in December..The premier's ratings rebounded in 2022, climbing back to 60% by December. However, the upward trend did not continue as Moe's approval gradually declined.As of September 2024, Moe's approval rating sits at 45%, which matches his popularity in March 2022. The poll indicates several fluctuations over time, with the highest ratings reaching 65% in March 2019 and March 2020. The lowest ratings were recorded at 43% in December 2021 and 45% in September 2024. The most recent peak occurred in December 2022, when ratings climbed to 60%.Moe's popularity going into the October provincial election could result in the Sask Party losing seats, as Carla Beck's NDP looks to win at least 20 seats, up from the current 14.As they prepare for the upcoming campaign, both parties are expected to focus on key voter concerns, such as healthcare, the cost of living, and the economy..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.