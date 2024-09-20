Legacy Christian Academy Elder faces additional sexual assault charges

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have charged a man tied to a Saskatoon private school with new sex crimes that took place over several years.Ken Schultz, 75, a former elder at Legacy Christian Academy, now called Valour Academy, faces new charges of sexual assault, invitation to touching, and assault with a weapon after a previously anonymous victim came forward.SPS said on Thursday that the victim and Schultz knew each other through the school. Schultz turned himself in on Wednesday.These charges add to earlier charges from July 2023, when Schultz was charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon linked to the school. His lawyer denied those charges at the time.Schultz is not alone, as four other school staff members have been charged with assaulting students. Earlier this week, police charged a current teacher with assault with a weapon from an incident with a student in May 2024.A civil lawsuit against Legacy Christian Academy named Schultz as a former elder..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.